Carol Yvonne Fisel, 67, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away on September 29, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida.

She was born in Copperhill, Tennessee to Harwell and Merle Griner on May 12, 1955. She was Baptist in faith. She liked listening to music, traveling, Elvis, going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters: Paula Floyd (Chris) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida and Andrea Fisel (Allen Vann) of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; brother: Marty Griner (Dee Dee) of Lexington, South Carolina; niece: Terri Mitchell (Tim) of Blythewood, South Carolina; nephew: John Griner (Laura) of Wrens, Georgia; several loving great nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Friday, October 07, 2022 at 2pm (with visitation from 1:30-2:00pm) at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronny Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers: please consider a donation in Mrs. Fisel’s name to The Boston Terrier Rescue of Florida (bostonrescueflorida.org) or The American Lung Association https://action.lung.org/site.