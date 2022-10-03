78.4 F
The Villages
Monday, October 3, 2022
Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ads appearing in the The Villages Daily Sun advertise a Travel Show Expo at Brownwood Hotel & Spa, Fri., Oct. 7th from 9:00AM – 3:00PM. It is presented by Ship & Shore Group Tours.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Orlando, this business is NOT ACCREDITED.
Readers are encouraged to read reviews of this business with the BBB. You have no recourse when paying for a bus tour by check. Use a credit card.
If a merchant will only accept a check, it is a red flag and walk away. At the end of the recent “Elvis” movie, Col. Tom Parker was referred to as a “liar, cheat and conman.”
That describes the owner of this tour bus business. Choose wisely.

Paul Whelan
Village of Mallory Square

 

