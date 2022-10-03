79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 3, 2022
type here...

Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in DUI case

By Staff Report

A Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

The prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence is “legally insufficient” to prosecute 69-year-old Charlotte Darlington of The Villages.

She had been arrested May 4 after her red 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV crashed into a tree near the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had left work a short time earlier. Her eyelids were droopy, but she provided a breath sample that measured .000.

The crash impact prompted all her vehicle’s airbags to deploy and the driver’s tire was broken from the axle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Who keeps voting for these shallow, hollow, immoral men?

A Village of Virginia Trace woman has some harsh words for three “shallow, hollow, immoral men” and wonder who would vote for them. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos