Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in DUI case

A Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

The prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence is “legally insufficient” to prosecute 69-year-old Charlotte Darlington of The Villages.

She had been arrested May 4 after her red 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV crashed into a tree near the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had left work a short time earlier. Her eyelids were droopy, but she provided a breath sample that measured .000.

The crash impact prompted all her vehicle’s airbags to deploy and the driver’s tire was broken from the axle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.