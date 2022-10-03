79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 3, 2022
type here...

Homeless man arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Staff Report
Ryan LeClerc
Ryan LeClerc

A homeless man was arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square.

An officer was on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he spotted a man on a bicycle without proper lighting near Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on a backpack carried by the bicyclist, identified as 41-year-old Ryan LeClerc. The backpack contained a bottle which held four grams of fentanyl. LeClerc claimed he “found” the bottle.

The Vermont native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

LeClerc was arrested last year in a suspected prowling incident in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Who keeps voting for these shallow, hollow, immoral men?

A Village of Virginia Trace woman has some harsh words for three “shallow, hollow, immoral men” and wonder who would vote for them. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos