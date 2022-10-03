Homeless man arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square

A homeless man was arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square.

An officer was on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he spotted a man on a bicycle without proper lighting near Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on a backpack carried by the bicyclist, identified as 41-year-old Ryan LeClerc. The backpack contained a bottle which held four grams of fentanyl. LeClerc claimed he “found” the bottle.

The Vermont native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

LeClerc was arrested last year in a suspected prowling incident in The Villages.