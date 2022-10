To the Editor:

Could Vladimir Putin be senile? His behavior, in invading the Ukraine, seems to have little or no support in the rest of the world. Now his countrymen are fleeing rather than join the army.

With the threat of using nuclear weapons, he appears to have completely lost his mind. Let’s hope the citizens of Russia can take a stand against his irrational behavior before it’s too late.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp