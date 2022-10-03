73.3 F
The Villages
Monday, October 3, 2022
By Staff Report
Marjorie Josephine Jones, resident of The Village of Piedmont, The Villages, FL, died peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1930 to the late Adam and Josephine Sysman in Detroit, Michigan.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Orville Kenneth Jones, of Williamsburg, KY and a long-time resident of The Village of Piedmont, The Villages, FL. She is survived by six children and their spouses: Maryanne Godbout and husband, Brett of Bethlehem, PA; Josephine McDonald and her husband, Lloyd of Groton, CT; Stephanie Aamodt of Shreveport, LA; Kenneth and his wife, Joan of Shirley, MA; Justin and his wife, Jill of Pleasanton, CA; and Christopher of Everett, MA. Marjorie is survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses: Christine and husband, Jonathan, Philip, Jennifer and husband, Jon, Mary and husband, Nik, Colleen and husband, Eric, Alex and wife, Frances, Caitlin and partner, Alex, Timothy, Hallie, Ryan, Matthew and wife, Chelsea, Caroline, Justin and Joel. She is survived by great-grandchildren Max, Clara, Jake, and Beth. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Wanda, Virginia and Stephanie, and brother, Joseph.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 Southeast Highway 42, Summerfield, FL 34491 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a committal service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice.

