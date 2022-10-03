Reasons to get the new bivalent vaccines for COVID-19

Everyone should consider getting the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that contain both the old and new COVID-19 viruses.

The previous vaccines do not prevent most infections now because:

• They did not contain Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the dominant mutation of COVID-19 infections worldwide today.

• Your immune system has not seen this present Omicron BA.5 subvariant in any previous vaccine or previous infection with COVID-19.

• The immune boosting effect of vaccines may last for only a month or more (N Engl J Med, 2022; 387: 21-34.2).

• Those who are immunized and also have had the COVID-19 infection have the best protection from future infections, although the protection is not complete (Lancet Infect Dis, Sept 21, 2022). The COVID-19 boosters result in an extremely low incidence of hospitalization with COVID-19 pneumonia or death up to 24 weeks after vaccination (JAMA, September 26, 2022).

