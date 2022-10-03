Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home

A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home.

Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.

Collier has a history of leaving items at the property. Collier admitted he has knocked on the woman’s window and visited her residence “several times.” The woman who resides at the home said she has been “fearful” of Collier and has “armed herself” every time she left the home, the report said.

In 2017, Collier was arrested on felony drug charges after a methamphetamine lab exploded, requiring a response from Sumter County Fire & EMS.

As a result of last week’s arrest, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.