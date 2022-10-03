The Villages SAR chapter will learn about history of pirates

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will welcome Robert Burke as historic presenter at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 meeting. He will be speaking about the Barbary Pirate Wars, the pirates of the Mediterranean Sea; their confiscation of ships, sailors and cargo; international bribery, and the role of Thomas Jefferson.

Burke is an Upper School History Teacher at Montverde Academy in Montverde. He has been teaching history for 14 years, including U.S. History, Ancient World, Advanced Placement European History, the American Civil War, and the Holocaust. He holds BA and MA degrees from UCF in Political Science, specializing in American National Politics and Policy. In 2018-2019, Robert was the Florida SAR U.S. History Teacher Award Winner.

Burke is originally from Kansas, but has been living in Central Florida for nearly 20 years. He is married with three children.

Villages SAR meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month in Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.