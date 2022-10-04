Barbara Lewis

Barbara “Barb” Lewis, 73, passed away peacefully in Anderson, South Carolina on Monday, September 26, 2022, following a short illness from an incurable brain disease. In the days leading up to her death she received visits from many loved family members and friends.

Barb was born Barbara Kay Minnaert on November 12, 1948, to family farmers near Ramona, South Dakota. She was the last of five children born to Harold and Ann (Wolf) Minnaert. She loved her family and took part in many school activities including basketball and cheerleading. While in middle school she met the love of her life, Merle Lewis. After high school, Barb began working at a bank in Madison, South Dakota and in 1969 she married Merle. The couple had four children, and Barb’s greatest desire for them was to have strong Christian faith and Biblical knowledge. She later continued to work in banks, managed a women’s clothing store, and was office manager for a law office.

Barb was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She traveled extensively with Merle seeing many parts of the world. One of her greatest joys was gathering her family together to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. She delighted in watching her children and later her grandchildren perform plays, dance in recitals, accomplish milestones, and compete in many sports. She adored her grandchildren, and they knew it.

Barb always supported others in what they did. She simply loved to help others. Nevertheless, she would do what she wanted to do. Several years ago, she announced that she was going to Florida for a month each year, and that anyone wanting to join her was welcome to come at any time. After four years, the towel was thrown in and Merle and Barb moved to Florida. With that, one would often find her trying new things, like cardio-drumming at The Villages.

Barb loved crafting, card making, golf, and traveling. She always tried to do things with and for others. Her servant heart shined brightly for all to see.

Barb loved her churches, and in particular her current church, Live Oaks Community Church. She especially had a heart for children and the shoe boxes Samaritan’s Purse would distribute throughout the world each year. Most Tuesdays would find her at Live Oaks Community Church Filler Factory, where they would make contents and pack shoe boxes for children. She would love any memorials to be sent to LOCC Filler Factory at 5600 Heritage Blvd, Wildwood, Fl 34785.

Barb is survived by her husband Merle, of 53 years, three children, Eric (Delaina) Lewis of Spring, Texas, Robin (Brett) Smith of Belton, South Carolina, and Amy (Michael) Scaletta of Belton, South Carolina, and nine grandchildren, Emily (Alex) Terry, Madison Lewis, Ryan (Lauren) Smith, Evan and Brooke Smith, and Jackson, Marissa, Bennett and Katelyn Scaletta, a brother, John (Barb) Minnaert of Madison, South Dakota, three sisters, Mary Ann (Gary) Rowlandson, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Pat Bernstein of Ft Pierre, South Dakota, and Donna (Dennis) Rensch of Ramona, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kelly.