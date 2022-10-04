71.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Claudia Marie Mullane, age 69, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on May 7, 1953 in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late Joseph and Frances Mercier.

Claudia was driven and successful in her career and spent over 35 years in Human Resources. At 57 she found something truly precious to her-her faith in the Lord. She utilized her faith to serve others. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church in Swansea, MA where she taught Sunday school, was a Life Group Hostess and was a founding member of of Smiles Mentoring Program.

Claudia’s greatest achievement of all was using love as her guide for being a mother to a blended family of six: “His, Mine, Ours and Theirs”. She will be remembered for her grace, kindness and creative spirit.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 40 years, Maurice; children, Laura Camara, Adam Broadbent and Katie Marzocchi; step daughters, Sherry Winn and Lindsay Mullane; niece, Monica Mercier; grandchildren, Skylar, Zachary, Jacob, Gavin, Ashton, Owen, Vincenzo, Hailey, Peyton, Eve, Mia and Zoe as well as numerous other extended family members and close friends.

