Emiko Yonamine Lewis, age 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was born March 10, 1935 to the late Kiyoshi and Akiyo.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Ralph W. Lewis; children, Ralph Yoshihito and Donna Kunimoto (Gregg); grandchildren, David and Allison as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.