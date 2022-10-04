Florida is a beautiful place to live despite the danger

Recently, I had the privilege to witness Mother Nature at her best and her worst when hurricane Ian came to visit Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was the first hurricane to strike since my family moved to Manatee County from Lake County last year.

It was an enlightening experience to say the least. Living in Central Florida since I relocated from New Jersey over 30 years ago, I have never lived in a high-danger area. Not that I haven’t seen my share of really scary storms, but, gratefully, I have always been an observer and not a casualty. This time, however, even as an eyewitness to the power behind Her force, the calm before the storm was just as incredible.

If I didn’t have the constant update on my phone alerting me of the upcoming storm, I would have never believed it was anything other than another sunshiny day in paradise. My younger daughter, Makenzie Rae was in town for a visit, and we were beach bound. My husband, Joe, and grandson, Jeremy, were occupied at school and work for the day, so we planned on taking advantage of a perfectly beautiful afternoon in the sunshine just in case we all got sucked up in the ruins come tomorrow. The sky was clear. The water was calm and crisp. It was a little cooler than usual, but the temperature was high in the 80s. There was not a cloud in the sky.

Being a weekday, the beach was empty in the late morning. We weren’t used to that, so it gave the day a little extra bonus. The cherry on top was when a dolphin decided to swim right by us. It was amazing! Even without my glasses on, she was close enough for me to clearly see her twice as she swam by and made herself known. I was like a child. I got all tingly inside as if I had just witnessed something truly fantastic. I took her presence as a sign that all was well and the coast was clear because I’m a hokey kind of gal that way.

The day turned out wonderful and we safely managed to make it over the causeway just before Mother Nature’s ugly twin sister showed up to blow little Miss Sunshine away and take control of the weather for a while. Although I did question how quickly my new community went into lockdown, I guess you don’t survive all these years of hurricane seasons by second-guessing the forces that be.

Lucky for me, I’ve been told by all the long-term residents that my new hometown is the safest place in the area to be during a hurricane. Legend has it that the early Indians purposely settled in the Bradenton area because they knew the rivers would protect them from the storms. They also believed my new town was a sacred place blessed with protection.

True or not, my crazy “gypsy” upbringing taught me just like every animated Disney movie preaches- we are all connected. Never forget that Mother Nature is still in charge and she plays by her own rules. I try my best to stay on her good side. Being kind to Mother Earth and regularly kissing up to Sista Karma doesn’t hurt. I remind myself of this daily as the song “Just Around the River’s Bend” from Pocahontas repeats over and over in my head.

Laugh on. Piece out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com