Magistrate approves zoning change to pave way for high-density housing development

A special magistrate has approved a zoning change to pave the way for a high-density housing development in Wildwood.

The zoning change for Commander’s Pointe won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt in a hearing Tuesday afternoon at Wildwood City Hall. She gave the project a favorable recommendation which will be passed onto the Wildwood City Commission.

Commander’s Pointe will be located on 47.47 acres south of East County Road 466 and west of County Road 209. The owner is Acorn Investments LLC, which is headed by Joe Nisbett, who serves as vice chairman of the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Information presented before the special magistrate indicated the housing development would add 179 students to Wildwood schools. It would also produce 795 daily automobile trips along East County Road 466 and County Road 209.