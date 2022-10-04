75.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Sandhill Crane Enjoying Morning In The Village Of Pine Hills

By Staff Report

Like most Villagers, this sandhill crane in the Village of Pine Hills is really enjoying these cool early morning temperatures. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

