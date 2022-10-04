Teen jailed after alleged sex with underage girl he met at The Villages Charter School

An 18-year-old who lives in the Oxford Oaks development has been arrested after allegedly having sex with an underage girl he met at The Villages Charter School.

Terrence Keljin Kennedy Jr. was arrested Monday by Wildwood police on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.

Kennedy had asked the girl in May to come to his home on Zimmerman Path, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The 2022 graduate of The Villages High School instructed the girl to climb in his bedroom window so surveillance cameras would not catch her coming in.

“Once inside the residence the two had sexual intercourse and fell asleep,” the report said.

The next morning, the girl’s mother realized her daughter and her vehicle were not at home. She called her daughter, who told her mother she was at the park in Oxford Oaks. Later that same morning, the girl went with her aunt and mother to the beach. The girl admitted she had sex with Kennedy the previous night. The mother took her daughter to an emergency room and the ER doctor called law enforcement. A rape kit was processed and the girl’s underwear was taken as evidence. The rape kit and underwear were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for serology testing. The underwear returned with a male DNA profile as well as the victim’s DNA profile.

A search warrant was obtained for buccal swabs and served on Aug. 9 to Kennedy. The swabs were sent to FDLE for testing.

The FDLE test came back on Sept. 27 and showed the DNA sample was “that of the defendant with a probability of one in 700 billion that matched the DNA collected from the victim’s underwear.”