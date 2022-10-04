The Villages District Office offers update on hurricane debris collection

Storm-related debris collection and yard waste are being picked up as part of the regular collection schedule by Sumter Sanitation, therefore it may take some time to pick up all storm-related debris.

Debris and yard waste from Hurricane Ian should be bundled as a resident would typical yard waste.

Tree limbs or branches may not exceed 5 feet in length, 5 inches in diameter, or exceed 40 pounds – bundle, tie and place at the end of their driveway. Palm fronds to face the same direction. Other debris must be placed in bags.

The Village residents served by Waste Management should follow the same general guidance as above. Waste Management is working their scheduled routes during the week, and adding non-scheduled routes on Saturdays to expedite the collection process.