75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
type here...

The Villages District Office offers update on hurricane debris collection

By Staff Report

Storm-related debris collection and yard waste are being picked up as part of the regular collection schedule by Sumter Sanitation, therefore it may take some time to pick up all storm-related debris. 

Debris and yard waste from Hurricane Ian should be bundled as a resident would typical yard waste. 

Tree limbs or branches may not exceed 5 feet in length, 5 inches in diameter, or exceed 40 pounds – bundle, tie and place at the end of their driveway.  Palm fronds to face the same direction.  Other debris must be placed in bags. 

The Village residents served by Waste Management should follow the same general guidance as above.  Waste Management is working their scheduled routes during the week, and adding non-scheduled routes on Saturdays to expedite the collection process.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos