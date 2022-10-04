76.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages

By Staff Report
Debroah Isherwood
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Isherwood’s husband came to his mother’s defense. But his wife fought back and “aggressively bit down on his left forearm above the wrist area,” the report said.

The mother-in-law suffered a “bleeding cut” on the right elbow and a small cut on the lower tricep area above her elbow. Isherwood’s husband showed police an apparent bite mark on his forearm.

Isherwood was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Isherwood had previously been arrested in 2016 after allegedly threatening her husband with a butcher knife. In 2017, her husband was arrested and she was hospitalized after a battle over a bottle of Bacardi rum.

