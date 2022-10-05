Soon after hitting his historic, record-breaking 62nd home run for the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aaron Judge was rounding second base when he emotionally gestured to his mother in the stands.

There was no show-boating, no celebration dance and no playing the narcissistic poser for the camera, like so many other modern athletes.



Just a sign of love for Mom and hugs from his teammates. As he neared home plate, Judge, who has strong faith, pointed to the sky in the spirit of thanks. The Yankees lost the game, 3-2, but there were no losers on this night.

Aaron Judge, 30, in many ways, is a throwback to another time for sports, and the Yankees.

Like Roger Maris – whose record of 61 home runs in 1961 stood for 61 years—Judge did his talking on the field.

“Judge plays the game the way the game is supposed to be played,” said Villager Jim Cantalupo, a lifelong Yankee fan who as a kid watched Maris and Mantle play in Yankee Stadium.

“Judge is a complete, all-around player and I’m glad he broke the record,” Cantalupo added. “First, because he’s a solid player, and second, because he’s a Yankee. The top three spots in the American League are held by Yankees (Babe Ruth 60, Maris 61 and Judge 62).”

Judge told reporters after the game that hitting No. 62 was “a big relief.” He hit the home run on the road against the Texas Rangers. As he was rounding the bases Judge said he thought of “my wife, my family, my teammates and the fans and the constant support I’ve gotten from them all year.”

Judge was able to cope with the pressure with a simple philosophy. “Take it one day at a time, say a prayer and go out and play the game.”

Cantalupo noted that three National Leaguers – Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa – have hit more than 62 homers. But many consider those records tainted because they came during the “steroid era” of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“For many people, the American League home run record is the true home run record,” Cantalupo said. “Judge did it clean.”

Roger Maris Jr., son of the late Yankee hitter, agrees that Judge should have the record. “He should be revered for being the actual single season home run champ,” Maris told the Associated Press. Maris and his family, who live in Gainesville, FL., attended most Yankee games for the past two weeks and rooted for Judge.

“They’re wonderful people and for me to be associated with Roger Maris is a great honor,” Judge said in a post-game press conference.

George Reever, president of The Villages New York Yankee Club, said he was a fan of Roger Maris, “but I don’t feel bad that Judge broke the record. In sports, every record gets broken.”

It was a monumental challenge for Judge, who was stuck at 61 homers for nearly a week. He hit No. 62 against the Rangers, in the second last game of the season.

“I’m so happy he finally got the monkey off his back,” Reever said. “You could tell he was feeling the pressure during the last week.”

Reever has great admiration for Judge’s character. “He’s a gentleman and a true team player. That’s why his teammates love him and Yankee fans love him. He always puts the team first and he carried this team.”

Villager Dick Sigston was thrilled watching Judge set the record. “Geez, I got goosebumps when he hit that home run,” he said. “I’ve been a Yankee fan my whole life, and he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen. He’s low key, quiet and never complains to umpires.”

Beyond that, it’s Judge’s attitude that sets him apart from most players. “He’s so different than most big-time athletes today,” Sigston said. “For Judge, it’s never about him, it’s always about the team.”

That reflects the way Judge was raised by his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. They are both teachers who adopted him and raised him in Linden, Calif. “I feel that they kind of picked me,” Judge told the New York Post. “I feel that God was the one that matched us together.”

Both parents were at the game in Texas, along with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

Now, though, Yankee fans are worried that the team could lose Judge as a free agent after the season.

Earlier this year, Judge reportedly turned down a $213 million, seven-year contract from the Yankees. Now, incredible as it may sound, that could rise from $300 to $400 million.

“If they don’t sign Judge, there’s going to be a revolution of Yankee fans in New York,” Dick Sigston said. “He’s one of the great Yankees, like Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter. They’ve got to keep him.”

Reever agrees.

“If the Yankees don’t sign him, it’s shameful,” he said. “He would come back to haunt this franchise. I know other teams want him. And I know if George Steinbrenner (the late Yankees owner) was still alive there’s no way Aaron Judge would leave the Yankees.”

Judge is a threat for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, hitting .311 with 62 homers and 131 RBI. Regardless of awards, Judge believes it’s time to move on and lead the Yankees in the playoffs.

“This has been a fun ride, but it’s time to get back to work and get ready for tomorrow,” Judge said after the game.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.