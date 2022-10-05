Lois Mae Hendrickson Erb, born January 21, 1930 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania to H. Arvid and Vernie Kelley Hendrickson passed from this world on Sept 20, 2022.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School as salutatorian in 1947. She attended and graduated cum laude from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa. in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While attending Westminster, she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and was honored to be inducted into the educational organization, Kappa Delta Pi.

On December 27, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, USAF Sergeant John M. Erb, and moved to Biloxi, Mississippi. There she taught in the Gulfport, Miss. High School and upon returning to Pa. was a substitute teacher in the West Middlesex Area School System.

She obtained her insurance sales license and joined her husband in their Nationwide Insurance office in West Middlesex. Active in the community, she served as Judge of Elections for twelve years. She was a member of and two-time president of the West Middlesex Woman’s Club and also served as president of the WMHS Band Boosters.

She was a member of the West Middlesex United Methodist Church since 1942 and was recognized as one of it’s longest serving members. Upon retiring and moving to Florida, she became a member of the Community United Methodist Church of Fruitland Park, The Country Club Hills Woman’s Club, The Villages Pennsylvania Club and The Pittsburg Club of The Villages.

Lois enjoyed knitting, reading and cruising. Her family will long remember her culinary specialities including her “Chicken Yum Yum,” Pumpkin Pie, Cherry Delight and an Angel Food Cake on each birthday. She was a fan of the concerts at The Villages Squares and particularly enjoyed the classical music series of concerts at Fort King High School, Ocala, Fla.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, John A. Hendrickson, Sharon, Pa. and her sister, Mary Louise Cole, Aliquippa, Pa. She is survived by her one and only true love and husband of seventy-one years, John Erb, and the couple’s four children; John R. (Randy) Erb, The Villages, Fla., Rev. Cynthia L. (Cindy) Davidson, Belmont, Mass., Robert W. (Bob) Erb, Amherst, N.H., and William A. (Billy) Erb, New York, N.Y. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; John M. (Claire) Erb, Tampa, Fla., Kathryn (Chris) Heck, Fort Wayne, Ind., Sarah Erb, Indianapolis, Ind., Michael Erb, Indianapolis, Ind., Benjamin (Yiwen) Davidson, Washington D.C., Caroline (Vitor) Davidson, Chicago, Ill., Geoffrey (Laura) Davidson, Portland, Ore., and Henry Davidson, Lee, Mass. as well as six great-grandchildren; Sebastian, Celeste, Katrina and Seneca Heck, Indianapolis, Ind., Harper, Indianapolis, Ind. and Amelia Erb, Tampa, Fla.

Also surviving are sisters-in-law Diane (John) Hendrickson, Sharon, Pa., Esther (James) Sanderbeck, West Middlesex, Pa. and Julie (James) Moore, Franklin, Ohio.

A memorial service has not yet been scheduled.