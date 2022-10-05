POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House

The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives.

The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple.

“Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design. He served on a local planning commission and borough council, gaining a good understanding of state and local government,” the POA said in its announcement.

Marwah has lived in The Villages for five years and supports veterans with Operation Shoe Box, has volunteered as a tutor in Wildwood, and has served as a Tax Aide volunteer.

The POA has also endorsed Richard E. (Reb) Benson, Seat 2 and Ed Reagan, Representative for Lady Lake-Lake County for seats on the Amenity Authority Committee (AAC); Ellen Decker, Seat 3 and Daniel Warren, Seat 5 of the North Sumter Utility Dependent District (NSCUDD); and Linda Grzesik for Community Development District (CDD) 6 Board of Supervisors, Seat 4.