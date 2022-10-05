80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
type here...

POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House

By Staff Report
Ashok Marwah
Ashok Marwah

The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives.

The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple.

“Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design.  He served on a local planning commission and borough council, gaining a good understanding of state and local government,” the POA said in its announcement.

Marwah has lived in The Villages for five years and supports veterans with Operation Shoe Box, has volunteered as a tutor in Wildwood, and has served as a Tax Aide volunteer.

The POA has also endorsed Richard E. (Reb) Benson, Seat 2 and Ed Reagan, Representative for Lady Lake-Lake County for seats on the Amenity Authority Committee (AAC); Ellen Decker, Seat 3 and Daniel Warren, Seat 5 of the North Sumter Utility Dependent District (NSCUDD); and Linda Grzesik for Community Development District (CDD) 6 Board of Supervisors, Seat 4.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos