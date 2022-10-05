Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!

The event will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs of all sizes and breeds. All dogs will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home with their new families. All adoption fees will be waived. Event hours are:

• Friday, Oct. 7 2 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 8 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees are permitted to bring personal pets for meet-and-greets with potential new dogs. This event is strictly for adoptable dogs; there will be no cats or small pocket pets available for adoption. As pets get adopted, participating shelters will be bringing more adoptable dogs, so be sure to attend multiple days for a variety of opportunities to find a dog you can adopt.

Adoptions can happen anytime at Sumter County Animal Services. If interested in adopting, go to: www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1270/Adopt-Today.