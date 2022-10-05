79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The Villages Early Childhood Center teacher honored with Red Apple Award

By Staff Report

A teacher at The Villages Early Childhood Center has been honored with a Red Apple Award by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties.

Brandy Locklin was presented with the award on Wednesday in honor of World Teacher Day. She was selected for the award in Sumter County.

UWLS CEO Monica Wofford, Brandy Locklin and Thawanna Hurge, from left.

Her fellow recipient in Lake County was Lylia McCloud of Brown’s Early Learning Academy.

Thawanna Hurge, Lylia McCloud and UWLS CEO Monica Wofford Wofford, from left.

Both winners have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to improving their children’s outcomes in the classroom, according to the United Way. Each teacher received the award, a spa day certificate, gift cards, and gift baskets to celebrate their achievement. The Red Apple Award is part of UWLS’ Master Teacher Program, headed by Thawanna Hurge. The program lasts 20 days in early learning centers across Lake and Sumter Counties and during that time Hurge works with the children, along with the center’s teacher and director, to improve learning outcomes that better prepare children for kindergarten and beyond.

“Observing these two winners with their students confirms that each of their early learning centers are not daycares but spaces where their children learn and grow to ready themselves for kindergarten,” Hurge said. “Through our Master Teacher program we have seen that EVERY child CAN learn and that often it is up to early childhood educators to figure out HOW they learn. These winners and each of our many nominees shows this belief to be true.”

