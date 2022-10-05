73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
type here...

Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig

By Staff Report
Vernon L. Ludwig
Vernon L. Ludwig

Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed in glory on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Pete was born on June 28, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Thurman and Hazel Bender Ludwig.

Having spent his formative years around the Newville and Butler, Indiana areas, as an adult he lived in Fort Wayne, on Sylvan Lake in Rome City, and Kendallville, Indiana before moving to Florida. Pete was a supervisor and plant manager for many years at Harrison Flote Bote and Riviera Cruiser before retirement.

He could often be found puttering around in his garage making or fixing items. He was known as a handyman and such a big help to family and friends repairing anything that was broken or helping with remodeling projects. Pete enjoyed watching NASCAR races and football games. He liked visiting with family and friends and loved to travel. Until he health deteriorated he attending Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Sue of The Villages, Florida; children Wendy (John) Boszor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tammy (Mark) Rogman of Batavia, Illinois, Michelle (Vaughn) Honeycutt, and Dennis (Melinda) Weimer both of Avilla, Indiana; grandchildren Faith (Tim) Howard and Benjamin Boszor, Tony & Caitlin Moore, Dalton & Ciara Honeycutt, and Josh Weimer; and seven great-grandchildren. Pete was proceeded in death by his parents; son Jeffery Ludwig; granddaughter Sarah Boszor; brother Ed Ludwig; and sister Shirley Austin.

He will be missed by many family and friends whose life he had touched. Per Pete’s request there will no service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos