Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed in glory on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Pete was born on June 28, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Thurman and Hazel Bender Ludwig.

Having spent his formative years around the Newville and Butler, Indiana areas, as an adult he lived in Fort Wayne, on Sylvan Lake in Rome City, and Kendallville, Indiana before moving to Florida. Pete was a supervisor and plant manager for many years at Harrison Flote Bote and Riviera Cruiser before retirement.

He could often be found puttering around in his garage making or fixing items. He was known as a handyman and such a big help to family and friends repairing anything that was broken or helping with remodeling projects. Pete enjoyed watching NASCAR races and football games. He liked visiting with family and friends and loved to travel. Until he health deteriorated he attending Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Sue of The Villages, Florida; children Wendy (John) Boszor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tammy (Mark) Rogman of Batavia, Illinois, Michelle (Vaughn) Honeycutt, and Dennis (Melinda) Weimer both of Avilla, Indiana; grandchildren Faith (Tim) Howard and Benjamin Boszor, Tony & Caitlin Moore, Dalton & Ciara Honeycutt, and Josh Weimer; and seven great-grandchildren. Pete was proceeded in death by his parents; son Jeffery Ludwig; granddaughter Sarah Boszor; brother Ed Ludwig; and sister Shirley Austin.

He will be missed by many family and friends whose life he had touched. Per Pete’s request there will no service.