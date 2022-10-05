Villager charged with trying to kill wife seeks appointment of public defender

A Villager charged with trying to kill his wife is seeking the appointment of the public defender for legal representation.

George Albert Hachey, 72, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.

Hachey allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North.

In a financial disclosure form on file in Sumter County Court, Hachey indicates he receives $3,750 per month in Social Security. He also wrote that he has $550,000 in retirement/pension, but also mysteriously wrote “divorce,” by that entry. In addition, he indicated he has about $90,000 in debts/liabilities. He and his wife purchased their home on San Marino Drive in 2016 for $265,000.

Hachey’s wife filed for divorce on Aug. 29, according to a Sumter County Court record. Hachey filed a counter petition for divorce on Sept. 19.

The couple appeared to be much happier last year, according to the Facebook post from his wife on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“I’m hoping everyone had a wonderful Valentine’s Day. My husband brought me a wonderful breakfast (Dunkin’s) it would have been in bed, but I got up while he was gone, not knowing he was gone. He brought me flowers and then cooked my favorite dinner – steak Diane. Just proving again, he does really listen to me when I tell him my favorite things,” she wrote.

Hachey’s 68-year-old wife dialed 911 on the day of the attack, after being stabbed in the legs, abdomen and chest.

“Don’t let me die,” she implored Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, who kicked open a bedroom door and found her on the floor.

Deputies had entered the home after breaking a sliding glass door when no one responded to the door bell.

The wife gave deputies “a dying declaration,” indicating it was her husband who had stabbed her.

She said he had told her, “You’ve ruined my life, and now I’m going to end yours.” She was wearing underwear and a yellow shirt when she was stabbed in the bathroom. She was able to crawl to a bedroom where she called for help. She survived the attack.

Deputies found Hachey in a recliner in the living room. He had inflicted “deep cuts” on his wrists and across his throat, using the same pocket knife he had used to stab his wife. A paramedic who helped transport Hachey to Ocala Regional Medical Center, told deputies that Hachey told him, “I just tried killing my wife. I don’t want help, I want to die.”

While the Rhode Island native was in the hospital, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.