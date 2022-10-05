80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
type here...

Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station

By Meta Minton
Roberta Kirby
Roberta Kirby

A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station.

Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.

She was arrested Aug. 15 in an attack on a man who was picking up his mail at the Sugar Cane Postal Station. He said Kirby “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Kirby pushed him, inflicting a cut on his arm.

Last month, Kirby completed an anger management course through the North American Learning Institute.

She also fulfilled a 40-hour community service requirement at the Bargains & Blessings thrift shop in Wildwood. In fact, she received rave reviews for her work, according to an evaluation form.

“Roberta was extremely helpful and a joy to have working with us,” a representative of the thrift shop wrote in the evaluation. Kirby’s duties included assisting with donations, organizing items and assisting customers. She was “very professional and courteous,” the evaluator added.

She completed her community service this past Monday.

On the day of her arrest, Kirby told police she spotted the man at the postal station and wanted to make sure “he never touched her again.” She admitted she put her hands on his shoulder at the postal station, but claimed he “tripped.”

In 2019, Kirby placed a 911 call and reported that her 64-year-old husband shot himself inside their residence on Wood Stork Way. The case was investigated as a suicide.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos