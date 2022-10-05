Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station

A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station.

Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.

She was arrested Aug. 15 in an attack on a man who was picking up his mail at the Sugar Cane Postal Station. He said Kirby “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Kirby pushed him, inflicting a cut on his arm.

Last month, Kirby completed an anger management course through the North American Learning Institute.

She also fulfilled a 40-hour community service requirement at the Bargains & Blessings thrift shop in Wildwood. In fact, she received rave reviews for her work, according to an evaluation form.

“Roberta was extremely helpful and a joy to have working with us,” a representative of the thrift shop wrote in the evaluation. Kirby’s duties included assisting with donations, organizing items and assisting customers. She was “very professional and courteous,” the evaluator added.

She completed her community service this past Monday.

On the day of her arrest, Kirby told police she spotted the man at the postal station and wanted to make sure “he never touched her again.” She admitted she put her hands on his shoulder at the postal station, but claimed he “tripped.”

In 2019, Kirby placed a 911 call and reported that her 64-year-old husband shot himself inside their residence on Wood Stork Way. The case was investigated as a suicide.