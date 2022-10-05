79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

By Staff Report
Kersten Charlotte Capra
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”

Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

There were several people at the residence at the time and Capra, who lives nearby on Edwards Road, continued to refuse to leave even when asked to do so by a police officer. She used profanity to make it clear she had no intention of leaving.

Capra “threw her entire body” at the police officer “momentarily knocking him off balance and temporarily pinning him between herself and her vehicle,” the report said.

A second officer regained control of Capra and asked her why she attacked the other officer.

“He asked for it,” she said.

The Louisiana native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charge of trespassing. She was booked on $6,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Capra had been arrested in August on a charge of trespassing.

