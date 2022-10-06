Barbara Ann Chaitin, M.D., 70, The Villages, Florida passed away on September 30, 2022. Barbara was born on April 17, 1952 in Queens, New York to her parents Horace Chaitin, M.D, and June (Opolinsky) Chaitin.

Barbara was an expert pathologist and was board certified and specialized in Anatomic Pathology and Forensic Pathology. She went to the University of Michigan for undergraduate school and received her Medical Degree (M.D.) at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University. Barbara had a Fellowship at Stanford University Hospital and Medical Center in Anatomic Pathology. She was a Surgical Pathologist at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Barbara was a pathologist at numerous hospitals in New York, as well as medical centers and laboratories in Florida, Vermont and New Mexico. She was an Associate Medical Director at IMPATH, the National Medical Director at Genzyme Genetics, and Director of Surgical Pathology and Medical Director at NeoGenomics Laboratories. Her career lasted over 40 years.

She originally moved to Orlando, Florida from New York and subsequently moved to Bonita Springs and then to The Villages, Florida. Barbara was a world-wide traveler and traveled to places across the globe to see total eclipses of the sun. She was an avid reader and was a lover of art, music and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her three sisters: Nancy Tomack and her husband Larry Tomack, M.D.; Wendy Chaitin and her husband John Wright and Melissa Chaitin and her wife Brigid Bianco; four loving nieces: Samantha, Elizabeth, Amanda and Allison and loving grand-nephew and grand-niece: Carter and Ava.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Tom.