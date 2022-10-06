It’s with heavy heart that we share our beloved Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Daniel Lee Brennan Sr, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 1, 2022. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn. The two shared over 67 years of love and happiness together before his passing.

Dan was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, son of the late Charlie and Helen Brennan. He was a Certified Public Accountant and retired as Partner-in-Charge with KPMG Peat Marwick after 35 years.

Nothing was more important to Dan than family, especially the love of his life Carolyn. They were high school sweethearts and married for 59 years. Anyone who knows this couple cannot deny their unbreakable bond and love for each other. He adored Carolyn and sang songs to her every single night at the dinner table. Many family and friends were able to share in his beautiful Irish Tenor voice with impromptu requests to sing at parties, weddings or gatherings of any kind. Although his repertoire was extensive, his signature song was of course, “Danny Boy”.

In addition to sharing his beautiful voice, Dan just loved spending time with Carolyn and his children and family. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than being together to laugh, sing and enjoy each other. He spent every moment bragging about their 5 lovely children: son Dan Jr. and his wife Mira, son Michael and his wife Bridget, daughter Kelly and her husband Chris, son Kevin and his wife Karen and son Christopher and his wife Lyn along with his 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to his beautiful family, he is survived by his sister Carolann Demott from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. As patriarch of the family, Dan was always known as the life of the party with such an infectious personality – he always knew how to enjoy life and have a great time with many extended family and friends from New Jersey, Michigan and Florida.

Dan will be missed by so many but would want family and friends to remember him with love, laughter and enjoying time with family, especially his beloved wife Carolyn. Raise a glass to the man who did it “His Way” and will forever be in our hearts.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgwood Lane, The Villages, FL, 32162 on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church – 5323 E CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM.