Thursday, October 6, 2022
Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s

By Staff Report

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where he selected a Honda brand 2200-watt gas portable generator, valued at $1,199, before passing all points of sale without purchasing the item. He was last seen entering the Dodge Caravan before leaving the area.

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man.

The subject is black male with graying facial hair, approximately 40-50 years of age. The subject was observed wearing a black “Firm Grip” brand T-shirt, black pants, sunglasses, and a John Deere brand hat. The subject appeared to have a large scar near his right elbow.

The man arrived at Lowe’s and departed in this van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5179.

