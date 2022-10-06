Gubernatorial candidate renews call for legalizing marijuana after Biden announces pardon

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is applauding news that President Biden will pardon all federal marijuana offenses.

The Democratic candidate for governor released a statement following the White House’s announcement that President Biden will sign an executive order pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession as well as urging governors to do the same for civil offenses on the state level.

“President Biden’s pardon of federal marijuana convictions is a monumental step forward for our criminal justice system as we work to make our country more just and equitable for all,” said Crist, who previously served as governor and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As governor, I will push for the full legalization of marijuana and the expungement of all existing charges and sentences for nonviolent offenses. It’s time to right the policies that have failed our fellow Floridians, too many of whom are our black and brown neighbors,” Crist said.

Last year, Crist unveiled his “Justice for All” plan, aimed at reforming Florida’s criminal justice system, including pushing to legalize marijuana across the state and expunge all nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.

