A parade celebrating the diversity of heritage in The Villages will take place at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The parade will step off at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and will feature numerous groups from The Villages.

The parade will be followed by the the Heritage Festival which will feature live music and food.

The event will feature the Passport Challenge. Participants who collect at least four stamps will receive a collectable limited-edition commemorative Heritage Festival pin.