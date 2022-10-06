61.1 F
By Staff Report
Jean Brossart, 92, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 28, 2022.

Jean was born to Alice and Edward Evans on April 20, 1930 in Owensville, Ohio, the second of six children. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Brossart on May 2, 1953. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Jean and Bob lived in four states during their 69 years together and maintained many friendships. Jean frequently returned to Ohio to reconnect with her family, childhood friends and a special group she met at her first job at Proctor & Gamble in the 1950s. Beyond her family, Jean’s great passion was her devotion to her Catholic faith and the Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus. She prayed the rosary daily as an intercession for all those she cared for, and she brought Holy Communion to those unable to attend Mass until she was physically unable to serve her fellow parishioners.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert. She is survived by her husband Bob, children Kathleen (Richard), Stephen (Gerrod), Mark (Jane) and Gary (Danielle), her daughter-in-law Moya (Robert) and all of her grandchildren.

The visitation will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on 10/9/22 (3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162). Funeral services will be held at St Mark, The Evangelist at 10:00 a.m. on 10/10/22 (7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491).

