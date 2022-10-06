82.5 F
Thursday, October 6, 2022
LWV forum to tackle ‘misinformation’ about The Villages fire district referendum

By Staff Report

The League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County will host a forum to tackle “misinformation” about the upcoming referendum on the formation of an Independent Special Fire Control District in the Sumter County portion of The Villages.

Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth of The Villages Public Safety Department will lay out the proposal and answer residents’ questions at the forum set for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Manatee Recreation Center.

“There is misinformation circulating about what will happen if the referendum passes. While LWVTRI neither supports or opposes this referendum, the League is dedicated to ensuring voters make informed choices,” the League of Women Voters said in announcing the upcoming event.

The issue will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for Sumter County voters.

