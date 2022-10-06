82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...

PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width.

PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The opening of the walking trail had been planned for September, but had to be pushed back due to heavy rain.The opening is now tentatively planned for sometime this month.

The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.

PWAC members nervously acknowledged last month that they expect criticism from residents due to the perceived narrow width of the path. The flexi-pave path is 5 feet wide with ribbon curbing on both sides, for a combined total width of 6 feet.

Originally, an 8-foot wide path was envisioned, but would have driven the price tag to $1.3 million.

The path is more than 36 inches wide, exceeding the requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dogs and bicycles will not be allowed on the path.

Are you excited about the Lake Miona Walking Trail? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Representing the Developer or the residents?

A Village of Belvedere resident looks the the Florida House race and asks if the candidates will represent the Developer of The Villages or the residents of the community.

A question of leadership

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about leadership.

Angry people strike out in angry ways

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident warns angry people can strike out in angry ways and cites a frequent letter writer to Vilages-News.com.

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos