PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width.

PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The opening of the walking trail had been planned for September, but had to be pushed back due to heavy rain.The opening is now tentatively planned for sometime this month.

The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.

PWAC members nervously acknowledged last month that they expect criticism from residents due to the perceived narrow width of the path. The flexi-pave path is 5 feet wide with ribbon curbing on both sides, for a combined total width of 6 feet.

Originally, an 8-foot wide path was envisioned, but would have driven the price tag to $1.3 million.

The path is more than 36 inches wide, exceeding the requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Dogs and bicycles will not be allowed on the path.

