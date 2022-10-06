81.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Representing the Developer or the residents?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article.
Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

Photos

