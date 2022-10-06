Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police

An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, McCray admitted his driver’s license was suspended and a check with dispatch confirmed multiple suspensions of his license for failure to pay traffic fines. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

McCray, who had been arrested with drugs in 2020 in a golf cart, was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was given a verbal warning for the expired registration. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $9,000 bond.