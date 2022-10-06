81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...

Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

By Staff Report
Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock
Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock

A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.

Braddock was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Representing the Developer or the residents?

A Village of Belvedere resident looks the the Florida House race and asks if the candidates will represent the Developer of The Villages or the residents of the community.

A question of leadership

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about leadership.

Angry people strike out in angry ways

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident warns angry people can strike out in angry ways and cites a frequent letter writer to Vilages-News.com.

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos