To the Editor:

It looks like a kiddie park. A big waste of our money. Did our elected officials know the width before signing off on it? I can see all the Villagers tripping and falling when they try to walk next to a spouse or friend on the curbing. I’m sure the next step is to widen it at another $2 million. If you fall on the path I hope they try to sue the officials that OK’d the path. Vote all of them out for this mess.

Joseph Gehring

Village of Duval