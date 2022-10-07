61.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
By Staff Report
Deborah Wakeman Ruhsenberger passed peacefully in her sleep on September 26th, 2022. She was born in Hornell, NY on August 21st, 1939. Church had always been a major factor in her life. After moving to The Villages, she joined St George Episcopal Church where she became a Daughter of the King and was a member of the Altar Guild.

Deborah lived a simple but fulfilling life. She loved her family and enjoyed spending one-on-one time with them most of all. She was a Navy dependent all of her life. In turn, she was an excellent daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was best known for her homestyle cooking, her needlework, and her knitting. She touched every person that had the opportunity to meet her and was a gift to the ones that got to know her.

She is survived by her husband, LCDR J. F. Ruhsenberger, USN(ret), her daughter, Susan Hutchins, her granddaughter, Amber Hutchins, and her brother, Timothy Wakeman. She was pre-deceased by her parents CAPT P. F. Wakeman, USN(ret) and Elsie Wakeman, and her sister, HelenMarr Johannesen.

Deborah’s memorial service and internment will be held at St George Church on November 12th.

