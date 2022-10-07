83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
Gasoline spills during truck rollover on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

A driver escaped serious injury when he rolled his truck Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road near Lady Lake.

The 2023 Ford F-Super Duty was traveling at 10:21 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when the truck jackknifed. The driver was a 22-year-old Leesburg man who remained at the scene after the crash.

Lake County Fire Rescue Engine 52 and Engine 56 responded to the scene. Two and a half gallons of gasoline spilled from a generator the truck was carrying.

A truck jackknifed on Rolling Acres Road on Friday morning.jpg
A truck jackknifed on Rolling Acres Road on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the accident, which shut down traffic for a few hours.

Rolling Acres Road has been under greater scrutiny as the Hammock Oaks development and other projects on the pastureland between Rolling Acres Road, Lake Ella Road, County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road are expected to become home to 4,000 people within the next few years.

It was revealed this week that the Hammock Oaks developer is willing to front money for a study which would be the first step toward and expansion of Rolling Acres Road.

