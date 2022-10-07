83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
Heritage Parade celebrates the many cultures that make up The Villages

By Staff Report

The Heritage Parade celebrated the many cultures that make up The Villages.

The parade stepped off Friday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square and featured a number of favorite performers in The Villages, from The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps to Clown Alley 179.

While the festival celebrated the many heritages of The Villages, the Germans and the Italians were among the best represented. Therefore the parade featured plenty of pizza, pretzels, beer and wine.

As always, decorated golf carts were a big hit.

Lady Lake Mayor James Rietz, Commissioner Ruth Kussard, Police Chief Robert Tempesta and Town Manager William Lawrence led off the parade, which is held annually on what are the town’s streets. It’s largely thanks to Lady Lake that the resident-run parades have survived after The Villages tried to get rid of them in 2012.

Mayor Jim Rietz, in red shirt, Police Chief Robert Tempesta and Commissioner Ruth Kussard, from left, walked at the head of the Heritage Parade.
Decorated golf carts in the Heritage Parade showed up the proud Italian roots of Villagers.
German heritage was proudly displayed in the parade.
The regions of Italy were honored in the parade.
Villagers and their dog were in an Italian frame of mind during the parade.

This year, the Christmas Parade which had been held at The Villages Polo Fields will also be moved to Spanish Springs Town Square. The Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square, followed by the first Christmas tree lighting event that same day, also at the original town square.

