Husbands United continues to meet – in secret!

It has been brought to my attention that I have not commented on Husbands United (a secret society) for some time. Well, there is a good and proper explanation for that – besides my being lazy. To the uninitiated, Husbands United (a secret society) is an organization dedicated to help a husband in distress – who may not even be certain why he is in distress. This fine institution was established some years ago where we lived until recently. It still meets and as before I cannot tell you where or when it meets. As mentioned above it is a secret society. The reason being that we are dealing with matters of happiness and marital bliss for husbands. Thus, when HU finds out that a husband is in trouble, he is contacted by a member who offers help.

By the time HU finds out, the husband is usually fairly desperate and accepts the invitation. He is then escorted to the meeting while blindfolded.

I might mention that finding a meeting place was sometimes difficult since a good-sized room at a recreation center required that we have a club name to reserve a room. For some time, we met as the North Dakota Badminton Club.

Then one evening two ladies from North Dakota showed up just as we were helping a needy husband. We told that ladies that we were just ending the meeting, but that a couple of the lads would be happy to play some badminton with them. hey did – and were creamed.

After that we kept changing names. We had some interesting meetings. I was the Very High Potentate since it was recognized that my harmonious experience with The Blonde in the House made me the most qualified. The hardest case we had involved the husband who went golfing. He stayed for a long 19th hole evening with some buddies and arrived at home just as the guests for his 45th anniversary were leaving! With the total dedication of HU, we finally were able to get him back in good graces with the wife. It was expensive though – for him! Most of the cases were fairly simple involving forgetting a birthday, not remembering that the spouse’s aggressive sister was arriving at a certain time, etc. Of course, there was the one where a couple was at a social event and the husband’s old girlfriend showed up. She had been divorced for a couple of years and trapped the husband in a corner. At least that was the husband’s explanation, but the wife was not buying it. We solved that one too.

Our organization was so successful that some ladies started Wives United (a secret society). Unfortunately, the secret part did not work well since normally by the time the meeting was over the “secret” part had already spread pretty deeply into the community. They quit meeting after a couple of months. As I mentioned I have moved, and I am not completely certain how Husbands United (a secret society) is moving along. My Associate High Potentate, DG (initials only) took over. While he didn’t have my extensive background, I am sure that he is keeping the aid to distressed husbands moving along. Even his calls for advice have dwindled to only one or two a week.

Now, if only the calls from others to return would stop, it would be perfect!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com