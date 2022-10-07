83.2 F
Friday, October 7, 2022
Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County

By Staff Report
DeShaun Montavias Crosby
De’Shaun Montavias Crosby

A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Crosby admitted he had a half-smoked marijuana cigar in the ashtray. He indicated he did not have a medical marijuana card. In addition to the marijuana cigar, a small bag containing marijuana was found under the radio.

The deputy found that Crosby does not have a driver’s license. He was identified by his Virginia identification card.

Crosby was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without a license. He was issued a warning for speeding. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

