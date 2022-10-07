83.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
Teenager arrested after alleged drug deal at Circle K

By Staff Report
Tristian Bellus
Tristian Bellus

A teenager was arrested after an alleged drug deal at a Circle K convenience store.

A Fruitland Park detective was conducting surveillance in the area at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he spotted 18-year-old Tristian Bellus Fruitland Park walk into the convenience store on Miller Boulevard and speak with a buyer, according to an arrest report. Bellus retrieved a green leafy substance from the trunk of his car and walked back inside where he completed the transaction with the buyer.

Bellus was arrested on charges of possession and sale of marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

The buyer, who was not named in the arrest report, was issued a notice to appear in court.

