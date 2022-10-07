Wildwood Middle High School students nominated for prestigious state competition

Two Wildwood Middle High School students will take part in a prestigious state competition.

A Sumter County district committee recently met and chose two seniors to represent Sumter County at the state competition.

The 2022-23 Sumter Career and Technical Education Scholar is Brandon Martinez from Wildwood Middle High School.

The 2022-23 Sumter Academic Scholar is Raquel Rowland from Wildwood Middle High School.

“Our heartiest congratulations to these two outstanding scholars who will represent their respective schools and our school district so well. Congratulations on this first of many future accomplishments,” said Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley.

The district also recognized the nominees from each school.

From South Sumter High School the CTE Scholar nominee was Gideon Strickland and the Academic Scholar nominee was Adam Newhouse.

From The Villages Charter High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Llia Byron and Noah Gerard was the CTE Scholar nominee.

The Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars determined the 2023 criterion for selection of the nominees. Students nominated for the Academic Recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.