Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees

An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center.

In 2010, the AAC established an amenity fee deferral rate cap of $155 per month. In 2019, the AAC, working arm-in-arm with the Project Wide Advisory Committee, removed the deferral rate cap. The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466 and PWAC does the same south of County Road 466.

In recent months, AAC members have acknowledged that with inflation and other economic pressures, many residents living on a fixed income may be feeling squeezed.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin said there are two questions under consideration:

1. Should the AAC set a cap for monthly amenity fees?

2. If so, what should the rate be: $179? $185? $195? or $200?

Deakin noted that residents below the deferral rate cap would continue to see adjustments until their amenity fees reach the deferral cap.

The AAC will consider a number of financial scenarios in connection with the various proposed rates. You can see the potential scenarios at this link:

AAC_deferral_rate_FY22-23_Oct-22

Deakin pointed out that no one has “free” access to The Villages amenity facilities. All homeowners in The Villages pay amenity fees 12 months a year, whether the home is occupied or not, including those on the Historic Side, Freedom Pointe, snowbirds and rental properties. Renters pay for the amenity fees through their rental payments to the homeowner.

Do you think there should be a cap on amenity fees? Offer your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]