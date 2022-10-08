83.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Repairs taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin

By Staff Report

Repairs are taking place at site of sinking manhole in Village of Dunedin.

The manhole on Neuport Path experienced a gradual caving in or “subsidence” event, according to The Villages District Office.

“Subsidence is usually caused by traffic, loose soil, and groundwater which has weakened the joints to the point of failure, leading to the “sinking” of the manhole. In this case, the manhole has sunk approximately 2.5 feet,” the District said in a release.

Repairs are taking place on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin
Repair actions are currently under way as well as geological analysis and chemical grout to stabilize the soil surrounding the manhole before it is removed and replaced.

Efforts to remediate the manhole structure on Neuport Path are under way. The first step in the process is to provide a by-pass for a section of the collection system along Neuport Path. To isolate the manhole, by-pass pumping operations must be conducted in two locations. As such, pumps will be placed at the Quartz Avenue and Neuport Path intersection and in the vicinity of 1356 Neuport Path. An above ground, temporary, conveyance system will be placed in the utility easement between the homes from Quartz Avenue to a discharge location on Viola Court. The second step can be initiated once by-pass operations are fully operational.

The second step will include replacement of the structure within Neuport Path road and right-of-way.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

