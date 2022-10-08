Residents receive graduation certificates from Sumter County Citizens Academy

Seven Sumter County residents graduated from the Sumter County Citizens Academy, receiving their certificates of graduation at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20.

New Citizens Academy graduates are Art Bartlett, Dru Beedle, Theresita Dumagsa, Maryann Larson, Jerry Locke, Dalia Reedy and Sandra Rzepecki.

The Citizens Academy consisted of more than 20 educational presentations and tours in five classes regarding Sumter County’s general government operations and partnerships. Some of the many presentations include Public Works, Animal Services, Mosquito Control, Clerk of the Court, Economic Development, Libraries, Fire & EMS, Tax Collector and the Supervisor of Elections.

“I thoroughly enjoyed all the sessions and learning how Sumter County government works,” said Sandra Rzepecki. “Now when I read an article about the county, I can envision how/where they’re being handled.”

“All of the sessions were informative and very well done I was very impressed with the professionalism displayed by the county departments we are in excellent hands here in Sumter County,” said Jerry Locke.

Another Citizens Academy will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11. To register, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1357/Citizens-Academy.