Robert Maroney

The Villages
Saturday, October 8, 2022
By Steve Day
Robert (Bob) Maroney, formerly of Villa Alexandria and Buffalo Crossing, The Villages FL, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, FL. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery.

Bob was born September 28, 1933 in Wadena, MN to Howard and Clara (Fischer) Maroney. He graduated from Wadena High School and St. Cloud State University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. While he was in basic training in Colorado, he met the love of his life, Nancy Hampton. They were engaged before he went overseas and when he returned planned their wedding. They were married April 2, 1956 in Charleston IL. They moved to Sauk Rapids, MN after their wedding and that is where they made their home and raised their three daughters.

Bob was an agent with New York Life Insurance, past president of the Sauk Rapids Rotary Club, and a member of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board. He loved to fish, hunt, and play bridge with both their “Sauk Rapids” and “St. Cloud” Bridge Groups. He and Nancy moved to their lake home on Leech Lake, Walker MN in 1992 and started spending winters in The Villages in 2000, moving there permanently in 2016. Bob loved life, loved his family fiercely, and took great joy in being a grandpa. In The Villages, he was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Bob is survived by his daughters: Kathy (Don) Austreng, The Villages, FL; Kim Long, New Smyrna Beach, FL; Barbara (Tom) Hein, St. Paul, MN; grandchildren: Mike (Jenny) Maroney, Matthew (Ashley) Long, Megan Long, Aimee Hein, Jack Hein, step-granddaughter Sara Long; and three great grandchildren: Gavin and Walker Maroney and Kaia Long.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; his parents, parents-in-law Maurice and Nelle Hampton, brothers Glen and Wayne Maroney; and brother-in-law Robert Hampton.

Memorial Service
1:00 pm
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, Florida, United States

Photos

